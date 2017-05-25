Dybala: 'Juve level with Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala warned “everyone knows Juventus are playing Real Madrid on level terms in the Champions League Final. We’re just missing one objective.”

The Bianconeri have already clinched the Coppa Italia and their sixth consecutive Scudetto, so are one step away from completing the Treble in Cardiff on June 3.

“We are going to Bologna for the win on Saturday, even if we’ve already got the title, because a good performance will fire us up for Cardiff,” Dybala told JTV during a sponsorship event in Milan.

“We are calm, we are hungry and there are still 10 days to go, but we’ve already started work on the Final. We’ve got to approach it without anxiety, the same way we did every other Champions League game so far.

“Everyone knows that Juventus are playing Real Madrid on level terms in the Champions League Final, not just us. We aren’t just taking on one great champion, but a team.

“We will give our best and if they are strong in attack, then we have an excellent defence. So far each of us have given everything to help the team and now we’re just missing one objective.

“We all believe in the Juventus project.”

