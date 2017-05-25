Acerbi joining EDF at Roma?

By Football Italia staff

If Eusebio Di Francesco becomes the new Roma Coach, he could be joined by Francesco Acerbi, although the Sassuolo defender is also wanted by Inter.

There are multiple reports that Di Francesco has been chosen to replace Luciano Spalletti at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, this means several Sassuolo talents could be heading for the Capital as well, including Acerbi.

The defender confirmed he was leaving this summer and until now the favourite options were Inter or the Premier League, such as Leicester City.

Di Francesco’s presence could redirect Acerbi towards Roma instead and there has apparently already been contact between the player and club.

The 29-year-old revitalised his career after twice overcoming testicular cancer.

Several Sassuolo players came up through the Roma youth academy and are still part-owned by the Giallorossi, such as Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano and Federico Ricci.

