Antalyaspor ask for Kucka and Biabiany

By Football Italia staff

Antalyaspor representatives had a busy day in Milan, discussing Jose Sosa, Juraj Kucka, Gabriel Paletta, Cristian Zapata and Jonathan Biabiany.

The Turkish club sent consultant George Gardi to Italy today for a series of meetings with Milan and Inter directors.

According to Sportitalia, there were several players on the table, most of them with the Rossoneri.

Sosa was up for debate, but so is teammate Kucka, who reportedly gave the all-clear to this transfer.

Defenders Paletta and Zapata are for sale, as the new Chinese owners plan to bring in more prestigious names, Mateo Musacchio already undergoing a medical this week.

Inter were also involved, as Antalyaspor are interested in 29-year-old winger Biabiany.

The former Parma man is under contract until June 2019, but managed only four competitive appearances this season.

