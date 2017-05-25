Badelj: 'Fiorentina are liars'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj “will no longer speak to Fiorentina, because they only know how to lie,” said his agent, as Milan, Roma and Valencia show interest.

The midfielder’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and there is no sign of a renewal.

“There’s no news on his future. I have not yet talked to any club, including Fiorentina,” agent Dejan Joksimovic told calcioweb.eu.

“After the final match of the season, I will sit down with my client and sum up the situation. What I can say for certain is that I will no longer speak to Fiorentina, because they only know how to lie.

“They behaved very badly with the player and we want to go elsewhere.”

Milan are the favourites for Badelj, as he would reunite with former Viola Coach Vincenzo Montella, but Roma and Valencia are also interested in the Croatia international.

