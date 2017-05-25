Borussia Dortmund pursue Schick

By Football Italia staff

Borussia Dortmund have made a big step forward in the race for Sampdoria hitman Patrik Schick, but Juventus remain the favourites.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Germans decided to ramp up their pursuit of the striker, who has a €25m release clause in his contract.

They see him as a potential heir to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is considering huge offers from abroad, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund are also in the Champions League and he’d be relatively close to his homeland, the Czech Republic.

However, Sky note that Schick seems intent on remaining in Serie A after just one season in Italy, so Juventus are still the favourites.

Above all, the Bianconeri would leave him on loan at Sampdoria for another year.

Inter, Milan, Napoli and Roma have also shown an interest in the 21-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 34 competitive appearances, many of them off the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur are also contenders in the Premier League, but seem to have fallen behind in the race.

