Sosa: 'No Antalyaspor talks'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Ernesto Sosa’s agent insists multiple reports of negotiations with Antalyaspor are “nothing concrete. His intention is to stay with Milan.”

The midfielder was a surprisingly expensive purchase last summer from Besiktas at €7.5m and he struggled to make an impact this season.

Today Sportitalia and Sky Sport Italia reported that Antalyaspor representatives were meeting with Milan for Sosa, also discussing Gabriel Paletta, Cristian Zapata and Juraj Kucka.

“His intention is clear, he wants to stay at Milan,” agent Favio Bilardo told Calciomercato.it.

“Everything that circulated today is just rumour, there is nothing concrete with Antalyaspor. He is happy in Milan, he found space with Vincenzo Montella and wants to continue doing well for the Rossoneri.

“Of course anything can happen on the transfer market, but this is his intention.”

