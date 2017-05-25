Sportitalia: James and Pepe for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Sportitalia claim tonight that Inter are close to a double swoop for Real Madrid stars Pepe and James Rodriguez.

According to the Italian television station, the Nerazzurri are in advanced negotiations for the pair, albeit in very different circumstances.

There have already been multiple reports of a deal with Pepe, as the 34-year-old defender is out of contract this summer and would be a free agent to bring valuable experience to San Siro.

James, on the other hand, is under contract until 2020, but increasingly frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Colombia international, who turns 26 in July, but could drop that interest in favour of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid paid €75m to take him from Monaco in 2014, but he has struggled to live up to those expectations, this season contributing 11 goals and 13 assists in 33 competitive games.

Both James and Pepe share the same agent – Jorge Mendes.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more