Everton €18m for Niang

By Football Italia staff

M’Baye Niang refused to stay at Watford, but Everton are prepared to pay up to €18m for the Milan striker, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Watford in January, but with Walter Mazzarri’s departure, he did not want to make that move permanent.

There is no place for him at San Siro, but Sportitalia claim that Niang is heading straight back to the Premier League for Everton.

It’s believed the Toffees are ready to pay between €16m and €18m for the pacey forward.

Niang scored three goals with three assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.

After moving to Watford, he got another two goals and two assists in 16 Premier League games.

