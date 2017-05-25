Totti takes Roma to dinner

After announcing this Sunday would be his final game in a Roma jersey, Francesco Totti took the entire team out to dinner – without Luciano Spalletti.

This evening the captain paid for a massive get-together, as the squad all flocked to La Pergola restaurant in the Capital for a dinner cooked by Heinz Beck.

At the end of the night, they all posed for a special commemorative photograph that Totti posted on his official Twitter account.

Radja Nainggolan also had a brief Instagram video, where Totti declared: “The best is yet to come. I love you all.”

Notably absent from the evening were any club representatives, including Coach Spalletti.

The wording of the statement when Totti finally did break his silence on the situation continued to leave a lot of unanswered questions.

He confirmed that this Sunday against Genoa would be his final competitive match for the Giallorossi, but not that he would be hanging up his boots for good.

This leaves the door open for the continuation of his career, at this stage most likely abroad, despite turning 41 in September.

