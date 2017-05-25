Bonucci Jr meets hero Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s Torino-supporting son Lorenzo got to meet his hero, Andrea Belotti, after his reaction in the Juventus title party went viral.

Bonucci has two sons and is a symbol of the Bianconeri throughout the world, yet eldest boy Lorenzo has chosen to support their city rivals Torino.

The defender took him to a recent Granata game and the club sent him a special personalised jersey to wear.

Lorenzo joined the other family members who walked out on to the Juventus Stadium pitch with their fathers last Sunday for the Scudetto ceremony.

However, his face at being made to wear a Juventus kit was a picture that required no translation and quickly went viral.

This evening, Bonucci made up for it by taking Lorenzo out to dinner for a meeting with his hero, Torino striker Belotti.

“Tonight I really had fun, not like at the Scudetto party!” wrote Bonucci on Twitter and Instagram.

Image via @bonuccileo19

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more