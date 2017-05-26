Marotta: ‘Not thinking about Allegri change’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta says they are “not even considering” the possibility of Max Allegri leaving.

The Coach is out of contract at the end of next season, and it has been suggested he could walk away if the Bianconeri secure the treble by winning the Champions League on June 3.

“We hope it doesn’t happen, because we’d like to go forward with Allegri,” Marotta told Tuttosport.

“He’s proven himself to be a great Coach and with us he’s gained a lot, now he’s one of the best in the world.

“Right now this isn’t a priority, because everyone’s objective is to go to Cardiff and win, then after Cardiff we’ll sit around the table and listen to everyone, not just Allegri.

“The ideal would be to keep hold of Allegri and we’re not thinking about changing. We’re not even considering it.”

Marotta joined the Old Lady in 2010 after a seventh-place finish, and Juve are now just one game away from the Treble.

“When we arrived at Juve in May 2010 we found a disheartened atmosphere, but above all there was a lack of football culture. That’s what the President [Andrea Agnelli] and directors tried to bring to the club.

“The Cardiff final is the realisation of a project, we thought about it, put it into action and realised it. Berlin was a set of factors which weren’t all calculated, though that remains an important journey.

“We were lacking in mentality and experience, and we’ve achieved those in two ways.

“On the one hand with the growth of people who were already at the club and in the squad. On the other with the insertion of players like [Mario] Mandzukic, [Sami] Khedira and then Dani Alves.”

