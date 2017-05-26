Allegri: ‘Juventus have to win’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri insists Juventus “have to win” at Bologna tomorrow, despite having secured the Scudetto already.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, but the Coach insists the final Serie A game is important for his side.

“The first rule is to try and win the game,” Allegri said in his pre-match Press conference.

“We can’t know what will happen tomorrow, never mind the day after tomorrow. We have a game to play tomorrow, the last of the League season, and we have to try and close our campaign in the best way, maybe with a beautiful win.

“Then we’ll have a rest on Sunday, and after that we’ll prepare to play the last game of the season. Today is the last League Press conference of the season.

“Right? There are no more? We’ll see each other for the next conference in Cardiff, or am I wrong?”

It was then pointed out that there is another Press conference at Vinovo on Monday.

“Ah, ok, I got a bit confused. That said, we have to win tomorrow.”

Juve play tomorrow, but Sunday will see Francesco Totti play his final game for Roma…

“First of all we have to thank him for what he’s shown up to this point, both in Italy and around the world.

“After that I don’t know what he’ll do in the future, football is beautiful, especially for those who have played at the highest levels.

“It’s a special moment, for him above all but also for the Roma fans because in the end they have been unforgettable years and Totti will remain a piece of Roma’s history.

“So I want to offer a big good luck to him for what he’ll do in the future, whatever he decides. It’s an important moment because when a player comes to the end - or the end of one piece of his work - and there’s a change, that’s an important step.

“So a big good luck to him.”

