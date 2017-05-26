Allegri: ‘Audero plays in Bologna’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals Emil Audero will play in goal against Bologna tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have already won the Scudetto, and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final a week tomorrow, but there won’t be huge rotation for tomorrow’s match.

“Tomorrow on the pitch, here’s who’ll play,” Allegri said in his pre-match Press conference.

“Up-front [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic and [Gonzalo] Higuain. [Giorgio] Chiellini won’t be there.

“Between [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Andrea] Barzagli and [Medhi] Benatia, two will play. [Stephan] Lichtsteiner will play. I think [Kwadwo] Asamoah will play on the left.

“In the midfield [Sami] Khedira will return from the first minute, at least for a while because I have to see what condition he’s in.

“What’s lacking is the last piece, which will probably be [Claudio] Marchisio. Then I have three subs.

“Tomorrow Audero will play in goal.

"Is Chiellini a doubt for Cardiff? No, he's working well and there's no doubt about his availability for Cardiff.

"He's on a booking, so he'd be risking next year's Supercoppa."

Mandzukic yesterday renewed his contract with the Bianconeri, and Allegri was asked about the Croatian committing until 2020.

“I’m happy for Mario because he’s renewed, like Dybala has renewed.

“I think Juventus have made an important strategy, in the sense of keeping the great players, the champions.

“When you keep the great players, the champions, you don’t have to talk about the Coach, because you have to keep the champions.

“So I’m very happy, it shows Juventus are working for the future.”

