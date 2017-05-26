Allegri: ‘I want to stay at Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri is unequivocal over his future - “I want to stay”.

It has been suggested that the tactician could walk away if the Bianconeri complete the Treble, with Arsenal mooted as a possible destination.

General manager Giuseppe Marotta made it clear today that they want to continue with the Coach, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

“I’m happy with the director’s words, but at the moment we haven’t met and we haven’t talked about it,” Allegri reiterated in his pre-Bologna Press conference.

“We definitely won’t do it this week, because we’re going to Cardiff and it’s right that we’re focused on this global event, because after all the Champions League final is a world event, just like the Super Bowl.

“So we have to face it with great enthusiasm and conviction, but we’ll talk about that next week.

“As for my contract, at the right time the club will decide, they’ll call me because at the end of the day I have a contract until 2018.

“So, as I’ve repeated 1500 billion times: I have a contract until 2018, the club can call me or not call me. After that we’ll see.

“I want to stay, then we have to talk. We’ll see.

“Will the Champions League final affect my decision? Absolutely not, I’ve already taken my decision so we’ll meet when the club deems it appropriate.

“In five years I have a fairly clear idea [of where I’ll be] but I won’t say it now because it would cause a pandemonium.

“So I’ll tell you later, but I think in five years my path will be completely different to what it is now.”

A journalist then asked Allegri if that meant they’d be seeing him in Press conferences next year.

“If they don’t sack me!” Allegri laughed.

“In football you can be good today, and tomorrow you’re a little less good, do you understand?

“In the end what matters are results and taking points home, then people can chatter about all the other things.

“Football is great for that, because everything is up for debate so one person can say one thing, another person says another and there’s no proof.

“There’s a lot of ‘if’ but you won’t get anywhere with ‘if’. I think it’s night and right that it should be this way.”

