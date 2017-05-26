Mazzone: ‘Disgusted by Totti treatment’

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Mazzone is “shocked, bitter, disgusted” by the treatment of Roma legend Francesco Totti in recent months.

The club announced last month that Er Pupone’s final game will be against Genoa this Sunday, something the Giallorossi captain confirmed yesterday.

However, the 40-year-old’s statement was ambiguous, hinting that he could continue his playing career elsewhere.

“I know the lad and his family well and he’s been nothing but maltreated in recent months,” Mazzone told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“I was shocked, bitter. Disgusted, yes, because what more could you do in a footballing lifetime than Totti has done?

“Do you think this is a worthy treatment of him? He who has entertained us, won for us, and this is how we repay him?

“Luciano Spalletti? I don’t even want to hear his name! I don’t like him, he rubs me up the wrong way.

“Francesco deserved respect for his football, his seriousness and his honesty. He’s proven himself to be a unique, exemplary professional. And that’s why I’m so angry!

“Francesco is the perfect embodiment of the joy of playing football, he’s shown endless respect for everyone, from the club to his teammates.

“When I first saw him I didn’t even know who he was, but I quickly noticed him. ‘But who is he?’ I asked my staff. ‘Boss, it’s Totti’.

“I exclaimed: ‘Damn! First he’ll entertain us and then win!’. We immediately tried to integrate him as soon as possible, asking him ‘How are you? Say hi to your family’ every day. “I remember that I didn’t teach him much, because there was nothing to teach Francesco, he was already brilliant.

“To my staff I kept saying ‘but who is this lad? He does everything so well…’

“He had an extraordinary technique and speed of thought for that age.

“I tried to be friendly and use sympathetic terminology with him: ‘Bravo, Francè, beautiful. The ball would greatly appreciate your delicacy in touching it’.

“He and the ball were nice to each other.

“Francesco was an extraordinary player, and no-one could ever wear the shirt like he did. Becausee of the affection I feel for him and Roma, I think he’s done the right thing in being Giallorosso for life.

“His departure? He should have been allowed to decide in complete serenity, without anyone deciding for him.

“I don’t know what he’ll do in the future, but I hope he’ll remain in football and get the respect he deserves.

“Francesco is an admirable person, and he deserves all his dreams to be fulfilled. I’ll never forget him, for all the great joys we shared.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more