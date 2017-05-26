Inter in Di Maria-Perisic swap?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly “ever closing” in on a deal that would see Ivan Perisic swap clubs with Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are ready to “take advantage of the close bond” between new technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini and Di Maria’s agent Pablo Sabbag.

The Argentine reportedly has a €50m asking price and is attracted by the prospect of a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

However, the newspaper claims Inter are prepared to offer €40m-rated Perisic in order to eliminate any cost on their part.

The story comes just a day after Ever Banega was purported to be the Beneamata’s bargaining chip.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more