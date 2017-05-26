Totti: Now I can retire!

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti claims “I might as well retire now” in response to Diego Maradona branding the Roma icon the best he had ever seen.

Totti confirmed Sunday’s match against Genoa would be his last for Roma, but the veteran refused to state whether he would be retiring or continue playing for another club.

“Maradona’s words? I might as well retire now,” he said at an event organised by the Italian National Olympic Committee.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more