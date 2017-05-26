Manolas: My future at Roma

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas has assured that “I see my future at Roma” after attacking the Press for “making mountains out of molehills”.

Manolas continues to be linked with moves away from Roma, but the defender insisted he has “never talked to the club about leaving”, although he confirmed talks with the Giallorossi were scheduled.

“Genoa? We want to win and reach second place, it’s too important for us and the club,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Champions League? It’s been hard this year, but we want to be back in it next season.

“Totti? I see him calm, he’s a champion, an incredible person and I wish him the best for his life.

“What makes him special? He has everything, he’s a champion, clever and plays the ball wherever he wants.

“Issue with Perotti? There was a conflict, but he’s my friend and nothing happened.

“You always want to win, even in a training match, but journalists like making mountains out of molehills.

“Future? I see myself here, I have two years left on my contract and never talked to the club about leaving.

“There’s nothing true about what you [journalists] write, although I have to talk to the club, that’s true.

“Di Francesco? We just have to think about the next game, if there are changes afoot, we’ll adapt to do our best for Roma.”

