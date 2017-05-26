EDF: Sassuolo decision imminent

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo boss and Roma target Eusebio Di Francesco has revealed that he will make a decision on his future by Monday.

Di Francesco is widely expected to call time on his five-year spell in charge of Sassuolo and replace Luciano Spalletti at Roma, where he won the Scudetto as a player in 2001.

“Tomorrow I’ll meet with the club, like I said on Saturday, and we’ll weigh things up,” the Coach said at a Press conference for Sunday’s game against Torino.

“I want to have a chat with the President. I’ve already talked to [CEO] Carnevali.

“It’s normal that if we have to restart a cycle ... I think there are some players that haven’t had their contracts renewed yet, players that are crucial for the future of this team.

“Between tomorrow and Monday, we’ll make a decision. I won’t make assumptions, nothing’s definite.

“Obviously we have to think about the game tomorrow. [A win] will be important thing for how the first half of the season went.

“In terms of preparation and work, I see results, albeit at the end of the season. We’re growing.

“Our date to remember is May 1, when we realised the chance to play in Europe.

“[Gianluca] Pegolo will play from the first minute. After that, I’ll have to make some assessments.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more