Gonzalo confirms Florentina exit

By Football Italia staff

A tearful Gonzalo Rodriguez has confirmed that he will leave Fiorentina this summer but blamed the club for his departure.

Gonzalo has spent the past five years with Fiorentina, earning himself the reputation of a goalscoring defender, but he will leave once his contract expires on June 30 after failing to agree an extension.

“I thank everyone for these beautiful five years together. I’ll always be a Fiorentina fan,” the Argentine said at a Press conference.

“It’s not an issue of money, I’m disappointed with the way Fiorentina did things.

“The only time they spoke to my agent was because I told them to, otherwise maybe they wouldn’t have.

“My future? I haven’t decided what to do or which team to join yet. Before that, I want to end my time with Fiorentina well.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more