Kean in Juventus squad

By Football Italia staff

Moise Kean is in the Juventus squad to face Bologna tomorrow, but he won’t start the match.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Bianconeri earlier this season, and has made a further two substitute appearances since.

The striker has been named in Max Allegri’s squad for tomorrow’s match, but the Coach confirmed in his Press conference earlier today that Gonzalo Higuain would lead the line.

However, Italy Under-20 international Emil Audero will make his debut in goal, with both Gianluigi Buffon and Neto to be rested.

Giorgio Chiellini is also being rested for the match, and as such has been left out of the squad altogether.

Juventus squad to face Bologna: Buffon, Neto, Audero, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Bonucci, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon, Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala, Kean

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more