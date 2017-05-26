Insigne: ‘Napoli will help Mertens’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne says he and his Napoli teammates will try to make Dries Martens Capocannoniere - “he deserves it”.

The Belgian is one goal behind Edin Dzeko at the top of the scoring charts, having scored 27 goals for the Partenopei this season.

A win against Sampdoria could yet see Maurizio Sarri’s side finish second, and they will try to make Mertens top-scorer in the process.

“We’ll try to help him, as we’ve always done,” Insigne confirmed at a Press conference to present the summer training camp in Dimaro.

“We’ll try to put him in the position to score, he deserves this achievement and we hope he’ll win it.”

Insigne was also asked if this is the best Napoli side he has played in.

“I’ve been here for five years and in the last two we’ve grown a lot. You can see the Coach’s influence, he teaches us so much.

“It’s not that we played badly with the others, but the team interplay is very important now and we hope to grow again. We want to continue like this, it’s the strongest Napoli I’ve played for.”

The local hero was then asked about Francesco Totti’s last game for Roma.

“I’m disappointed, always,” Insigne said.

“He is a champion forever, he’s given so much for his city and I can only pay him so many compliments.

“He refused a lot of big offers to play in that shirt, he won the Scudetto, he’s always fought for his city.

“Staying as long as possible and winning an important trophy is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I always will.”

