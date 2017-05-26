Ones to watch in Week 38

The title race and Europa League battle may have been settled already, but there’s still plenty of intrigue in the final Serie A weekend.

Either Crotone or Empoli will be doomed to Serie B, while a living legend will make his final Serie A bow.

Here’s what to watch out for in Week 38 of Serie A.

Goodbye Francesco Totti

After almost 30 years on the Roma books, Francesco Totti will make his final bow in front of the Olimpico crowd on Sunday evening.

Er Pupone joined the youth setup in 1989, and has gone on to make 785 appearances, scoring 307 goals and winning the Scudetto in 2001.

It’s not yet clear whether or not Totti will continue his playing career or take up a directorship role, but whatever happens this will be his final Serie A match.

The King of Rome is abdicating, and there will be tears.

Do or die at the bottom

Crotone’s great escape was halted by Juventus last week, and Davide Nicola’s side face a tough task again this weekend.

The Squali welcome Lazio to Calabria knowing they need to win to have any chance of avoiding the drop into Serie B.

Empoli lie one point ahead and face already-relegated Palermo, meaning Crotone staying up truly would be a footballing miracle.

Audero makes his professional debut

Gianluigi Buffon is expected to retire at the end of next season, and there have been rumours that Juventus are already looking for a potential successor.

Alex Meret and Gigio Donnarumma have been linked, though the latter appears likely to stay with Milan.

One name who hasn’t been considered is someone already on the Bianconeri books, Italian Under-20 international Emil Audero.

Born in Indonesia but raised in Italy, the goalkeeper will make his debut against Bologna on Saturday evening.

Can he prove he has a future in Turin?

Joe Hart’s final Torino game

It will hardly have the impact of Francesco Totti’s departure, but Joe Hart will almost certainly play his last game for Torino on Sunday evening.

The Granata welcome Sassuolo, as they look to arrest a slump which has seen them go winless for four games.

The English international has had mixed fortunes in Serie A, but he has endeared himself to the Toro faithful and will surely be given a rousing send-off.

The Capocannoniere race

Heading into the final match of the season, the race for the Serie A golden boot is as tight as could be.

Edin Dzeko leads the way with 28 goals, with Dries Mertens of Napoli just a goal behind and Torino’s Andrea Belotti on 25.

It would take something extraordinary for Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain or Inter captain Mauro Icardi to take the crown - both sit on 24 - but with the pressure off it’s not impossible.

Roma and Napoli will battle it out for second place, and automatic Champions League qualification may well come down to whether Mertens or Dzeko ends the season as Capocannoniere.

