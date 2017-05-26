Beckham: ‘I wanted to play with Totti’

By Football Italia staff

David Beckham reveals he had the chance to join Roma, and was tempted by the chance to play with Francesco Totti.

The Giallorossi legend will play his final match for the club against Genoa on Sunday evening, and the former England captain is the latest to pay tribute to Er Pupone.

“There was an opportunity for me to join Roma when I was in America,” Beckham told Roma’s official website.

“One of the biggest reasons I was very tempted was because of Francesco. To play in a team with him would have been very special.

“It’s always special when you’re actually on the field playing against him.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more