Del Piero: ‘Totti on another level’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero says Roma's Francesco Totti is “on another level”.

The Giallorossi captain will play his last game for the club against Genoa this weekend, having spent his entire career with the Lupi.

Er Pupone frequently vied for an Italy starting shirt with Del Piero, but the Juve hero has only praise for his former teammate.

“Basically when a player makes you ask yourself the following questions: ‘How did he do that? Did I just see that right? How did he even think about trying that?’” Del Piero began in an interview with Roma’s official website.

“When a world-class player makes you wonder that, you know you’re dealing with someone who is on another level.

“Francesco has proven that time and time again over the years, and he’s shown that he’s pure class on the pitch and in the way he interprets football.”

Totti will make his 786th Roma appearance at the weekend, and he's scored 307 goals for his boyhood club.

Del Piero played 705 times for Juve and scored 290 goals. Both men hold the appearance and goal record for the respective clubs.

They won the World Cup together with Italy in 2006, Totti scoring a last-gasp penalty in the Last 16 game with Australia, while Del Piero scored in extra-time in the semi-final with Germany.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more