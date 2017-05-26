Agnelli hearing delayed

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC hearing into Juventus’ sale of tickets to alleged organised crime has been delayed until September.

The Federation has referred club President Andrea Agnelli to the disciplinary commission for breaking the rules on ticket sales.

It’s alleged the Bianconeri provided tickets to the club’s ultras on credit, and more than the four per person allowed under FIGC rules.

Those tickets then ended up in the hands of alleged ‘Nndrangheta members, or Calabrian mafiosi.

Agnelli has been interviewed by the anti-mafia commission as a witness, but the Federation is holding its own inquest.

Today was the first hearing, but the inquest has been delayed until September 15 at the request of the Agnelli’s lawyers, as well as those representing Francesco Calvo, Stefano Merulla, Alessandro Nicola D’Angelo and Juventus itself.

The Juve President does not deny that tickets were sold against FIGC rules, but vehemently opposes any suggestion he knew they were going to organised crime.

