Niang has Everton option

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Milan forward M’Baye Niang could join Everton in the summer.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the current season on loan at Watford, but it appears they will not take up their €18m option to buy.

The reason is that Niang has told the Hornets he doesn’t want to stay at Vicarage Road, so he’ll return to San Siro.

However, calciomercato.com is reporting that it could be a short stay, as Everton are interested in brining Niang back to England.

The Toffees are likely to lose Romelu Lukaku this summer, and see Niang as a potential replacement for the Belgian.

This evening Niang’s agent, Federico Pastorello, is meeting the Rossoneri are Casa Milan and the website believes he will present Everton’s offer to the Diavolo.

