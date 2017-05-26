Dzeko: ‘Spalletti helped me’

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko says Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti is behind his improved form this season - “he taught me new things”.

The Bosnian striker was mocked for his return of just eight Serie A goal last term, but he has bounced back this year with 28 goals in his 36 Serie A games.

“How important was Spalletti?” Dzeko considered in an interview with Sky.

“Very important. He wants to play attacking football and he taught me new things, how to always attack space, because it’s more difficult in Italy, the defenders play tighter and deeper than they do in England or Germany.

“That means if you go to the ball and not the goal it’s more difficult to score. Obviously he was a key person in my success.

“Every striker wants to score as many goals as possible, my first season wasn’t very good but we’ve already talked enough about my first season.

“I just want to concentrate on next year, like I’ve done this season. Obviously having scored this many goals is a fantastic achievement for me.

“All these goals would have been possible without the team and the players who gave me so much help.”

Week 36 brought a 3-1 win over Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico, though Francesco Totti came on after 93 minutes then walked straight back to the dressing room after the final whistle.

“We didn’t have many cheering for us at the start of the season. Obviously a big stadium like the Olimpico is more beautiful when it’s full.

“We saw that against Juve and I wish it was the same for every match, because for we players on the field it’s much easier when the fans support us all the way.

“Totti? All I can say is that we’re different people and Totti is a Roma legend. As a player he’s legend all over the world, and as a person I know him and he’s really nice guy.

“Francesco has always experienced things on the pitch with huge emotion.”

The big striker was also asked about Mario Balotelli, his former Manchester City teammate.

“Mario is a great lad,” Dzeko said.

“There are so many negative things about Mario in the newspapers. I know him better than the newspapers do.

“We played together for three years, he’s a nice lad and a good person.

“I think though he could have done more with his career, not many players have his talent.

“In certain situations he has to be more canny and not let the people around him ruin his life and his career.

“If he’d been a bit smarter in certain situations, he could have done better with his career.”

