Dzeko: ‘Lulic isn’t a racist’

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko insists his compatriot Senad Lulic “is not a racist” despite his slur against Roma’s Antonio Rudiger.

The Lazio midfielder sparked fury in December when he stated the German international had “sold watches and belts” in Stuttgart.

However, Rudiger’s Giallorossi teammate does not believe Lulic is a racist at heart.

“I know Lulic better than anyone and I don’t think he’s a racist,” Dzeko told Sky.

“Why did he say those things? I have to be honest, I’ve never called him to ask. Maybe he was angry because he lost the game, although he was obviously wrong to say those things.

“Other people suffer from these kind of statements. As I’ve said before, I know him well and I know he’s not a racist, but you have to keep calm even when you lose.

“There are certain things you just can’t say.”

Dzeko was also asked if there is a Coach he’d like to work with in future.

“I once said I’d like to play for [Jose] Mourinho. In England they call him ‘the Special One’.

“He is special, he’s won so many trophies with several different teams. I’ve heard from other players who have played for him and they all had wonderful things to say.”

