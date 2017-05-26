Games of the Season: Cagliari 3-5 Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Week 9 saw Fiorentina fall behind at Cagliari after just two minutes, before fighting back for a stunning 3-5 win.

The hosts had beaten Frank de Boer’s Inter the previous week, so were full of confidence heading into the match with the Viola.

They seized upon that early momentum immediately, Nicola Murru’s deflected cross headed home by Davide Di Gennaro at the back post.

Nikola Kalinic then grabbed a controversial equaliser, glancing home a header as the Isolani claimed in vain for offside.

The Sardinian offside trap was to blame for the goal, and it would collapse again as Fiorentina put themselves in front.

Kalinic chipped a ball through to Federico Bernardeschi, and the Italian international was unmarked to fire home.

Just five minutes later, Bernadeschi got his second of the game with a stunning left-footed strike which arrowed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

With the score at 3-1, Cagliari fell apart and Nikola Kalinic made it four shortly before the break.

The Isolani failed to regroup at half-time, and the Croatian bagged his hat-trick by heading Cristian Tello’s cross past Marco Storari.

Paulo Sousa’s side looked to be heading for a comfortable victory, but they displayed some of the fragility which would come back to haunt them later in the season.

Marco Capuano was given a free header on Di Gennaro’s corner to restore some respectability to the scoreline, and Marco Borriello made it 3-5 with another header from a corner.

That meant a nervy final 15 minutes for the Viola, but they held on for the three points.

