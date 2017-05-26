‘Rodriguez in fantasy land!’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino says Gonzalo Rodriguez’s words are “the stuff of fantasy".

The centre-back announced today that he’ll leave the Viola, blaming the club for not doing enough to keep him.

“I’m sincere on this: I’m stunned by [Gonzalo’s] reconstruction of the facts, it’s stuff of fantasy and doesn’t correspond with the truth.

“In any case, we’ll have the opportunity and time to talk about it.

“Some accusations can hurt at some moments, especially if the words aren’t true, but now we’re focused on our last game, we have to pick up three points. For me, the game against Pescara is important.

“Andrea Della Valle’s words? They are words that I can relate to. I agree with President Andrea.

“We tried until the end for sixth place, despite so many divisions and so much malice.

“What does ‘step back’ mean? There’s a corporate structure in place and it’ll be respected. Ours is a club that has qualified for Europe many times before and we went for sixth until the end this season.

“Does Andrea Della Valle’s ‘step back’ change anything relating to the new stadium? The step back is his, everything else will go on like it always has, despite these difficult times.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more