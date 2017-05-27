Serie B: Carpi-Frosinone stalemate

By Football Italia staff

Carpi and Frosinone played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Serie B promotion play-off semi-finals, with Alessio Sabbione sent off.

Both these sides were in the top flight two years ago and are going head-to-head for the chance to join Spal and Hellas Verona next season.

Daniel Ciofani, Federico Dionisi and Carpi’s Antonio Di Gaudio had the best chances, but the hosts went down to 10 men for Sabbione’s second bookable offence.

Frosinone still failed to make an impact and it will all be decided on Monday evening at the Matusa.

Due to their superior position during the regular season, if that game also ends level, then Frosinone will go through to the Final.

The other semi-final, Benevento-Perugia, is this evening at 19.30 UK time (18.30 GMT).

