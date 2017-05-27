Milan set Donnarumma ultimatum

By Football Italia staff

Multiple Italian sources claim Milan threatened to send Gianluigi Donnarumma to the stands if he doesn’t sign a new contract, alerting Manchester City.

The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation is considered the heir to Gigi Buffon in the Italy squad.

As he only turned 18 in February, there were limits on the length of contract he could sign while still a minor, so his current deal runs to June 2018.

Negotiations with agent Mino Raiola over the first adult contract have been increasingly tense and Milan have offered €3m-€3.5m per year wages. He currently earns €250,000.

According to the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport’s Saturday editions, as well as the Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri are ready to play hard-ball and threatened to drop Donnarumma for the entirety of next season unless he signs a new deal by June 30.

Naturally, this has Manchester City on high alert, as they sense the difficulties and are prepared to swoop in with a huge offer worth €70m.

Donnarumma came up through the Milan youth academy, so any sale would generate a massive profit, but the new Chinese club owners want to keep the fan favourite.

There had also been reports recently that Manchester United were in for Donnarumma, if they sold David De Gea to Real Madrid.

Agent Raiola also represents Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

