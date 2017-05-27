James to Inter reports intensify

By Football Italia staff

Spanish paper As reports that Inter have offered €42m for Real Madrid talent James Rodriguez, who would arrive with teammate Pepe.

Sportitalia had already suggested the surprise swoop for James Rodriguez over the last few days, but now Spanish sources are backing it up.

Real Madrid seem to have rejected the initial €42m proposal, but are open to negotiation and the Colombia international is in a good position to make the move to San Siro.

Inter had been in advanced talks with defender Pepe, who will be a free agent when his Real Madrid contract expires next month, to sign a two-year deal.

According to As, the two moves are connected and Pepe would only arrive if James Rodriguez completes the transfer too.

They share the same agent, Jorge Mendes, who is the architect of this double transfer.

James is under contract until 2020, but frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid shelled out €75m to sign him from Monaco in 2014.

