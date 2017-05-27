Martusciello won't join Spalletti at Inter

By Football Italia staff

Empoli released a statement condemning reports their Coach Giovanni Martusciello will join Luciano Spalletti’s staff at Inter next season.

The Tuscans need to at least match Crotone’s result on Sunday evening to stay in Serie A, as they sit just one point ahead going into the final round.

“Empoli FC wish to point out that, with regards to stories about Coach Giovanni Martusciello in some important news organisations, we find it at least inopportune ahead of such an important match to release untrue stories on the future of our Coach,” read the statement.

“The club wishes to make it clear that the Coach is thinking solely about Sunday’s game and ensuring Empoli’s safety.”

Spalletti had already worked with Martusciello at Empoli, before becoming assistant manager to Maurizio Sarri, Marco Giampaolo and then promoted to the main job last summer.

“I am honoured, but if I had wanted to be part of Spalletti’s staff, I would’ve done that in the past,” Martusciello told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m a Serie A Coach now and I do not want to take steps back.”

