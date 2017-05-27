NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Chelsea ready €8m Bonucci salary
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea haven’t given up on Leonardo Bonucci, offering the Juventus defender a salary worth €8m per year, according to Il Messaggero.

The Italy international’s passing skills have become just as important as his tackling, making him a prized asset for the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, Antonio Conte specifically asked for Bonucci in the summer transfer window, although the Bianconeri have already turned down proposals above €50m.

The offer on the table would be a contract worth €8m per year, but the report also states that Bonucci is determined to stay in Turin, where his family is settled and content.

