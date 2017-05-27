NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Mancini up for Zenit job
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini is being heavily linked with the job at Zenit St. Petersburg, following in the footsteps of Luciano Spalletti.

The Coach is currently a free agent after leaving Inter two weeks before the start of the Serie A season.

He has said he’d like an experience abroad and that may well be in Russia.

According to reports, the return of President Sergey Fursenko to Zenit will lead towards an offer for Mancini.

He’d be the second Italian tactician to have taken on the Zenit bench, as Spalletti was at the helm from December 2009 to March 2014.

He won the Russian Premier League twice, Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup.

