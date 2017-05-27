NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Milan give up on Deulofeu
By Football Italia staff

Milan have decided they won’t try to keep Gerard Deulofeu when his loan spell expires in June, so it’s between Barcelona and Everton.

The Spanish winger arrived in January and made an immediate impact, scoring four goals with three assists in 17 Serie A games.

He even earned a recall to the senior Spain squad and scored on his comeback appearance.

However, Deulofeu’s inconsistency emerged again in later weeks and La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Milan have no particular intention of trying to extend his stay at San Siro.

The 23-year-old is owned by Everton, but Barcelona have a €12m buy-back clause they could activate this summer.

