Juve, Spurs and Atleti want Lemar

By Football Italia staff

Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are preparing offers for Monaco attacking winger Thomas Lemar, claims L’Equipe.

The 21-year-old already has two senior caps for France and plays primarily on the left side of attack, although he can also do well on the right or in a trequartista role.

This means he would fit perfectly into Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 formation in Turin.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Juve are tracking Lemar for a summer swoop, though they face competition from Spurs and Atletico Madrid.

Under contract until 2020, this season Lemar contributed 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 competitive games for the Ligue 1 winners.

