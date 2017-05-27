Galatasaray want Bacca and Asamoah

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are planning a summer swoop for Milan striker Carlos Bacca and versatile Juventus man Kwadwo Asamoah.

According to FotoMac newspaper in Turkey, the club coached by ex-Juventus defender Igor Tudor has set its sights on the two Serie A players.

Milan have made no secret of their willingness to sell Bacca, as they had already agreed a €30m transfer with West Ham United last summer before he failed to work out personal terms.

The Colombia international turns 31 in September and the Rossoneri are tracking much bigger names, such as Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now that the Chinese takeover of the club is complete.

This season Bacca contributed 14 goals and four assists in 33 competitive games, but five of those were penalties.

Galatasaray reportedly see Bacca as the second choice if they fail to secure Bafetimbi Gomis from Olympique Marseille.

Asamoah is still only 28 years old, although he has been at Juventus since the summer of 2012.

He recovered from serious injury problems to play a role this season, giving two assists in 23 competitive games for the Bianconeri.

The Ghana international is mainly used as a left-back at Juve, although his primary position at Udinese was of midfielder.

