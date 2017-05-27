NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Inter back in Keita chase
By Football Italia staff

Inter are back in the race for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, but Juventus remain the favourites ahead of Milan and Napoli.

The Senegal international’s contract is up in June 2018 and he does not seem intent on signing an extension.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have revitalised their interest in the 22-year-old after it had waned in recent weeks.

Milan became the primary antagonists to Juventus with their offer for the versatile striker, who can play in a central or wide role.

The Rossoneri are preparing a double swoop for Lazio pair Keita and Lucas Biglia, although the offer on the table is €40m compared to President Claudio Lotito’s €55m request.

Inter are now in the battle too, seeing Keita as the ideal heir to Ivan Perisic, but Juventus remain the favourites.

