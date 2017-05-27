Atalanta close on Haas

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are reportedly on the verge of snapping up Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas as a free agent from FC Luzern.

The 21-year-old contributed one goal and three assists in 21 Swiss Super League appearances this season.

His contract is due to expire in June and there is no renewal, so Haas can join Atalanta for free.

He had also been of interest to Betis, Galatasaray and Werder Bremen.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta won over Haas by giving him a guided tour of the Zingonia training ground.

