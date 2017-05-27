NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Atalanta close on Haas
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are reportedly on the verge of snapping up Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas as a free agent from FC Luzern.

The 21-year-old contributed one goal and three assists in 21 Swiss Super League appearances this season.

His contract is due to expire in June and there is no renewal, so Haas can join Atalanta for free.

He had also been of interest to Betis, Galatasaray and Werder Bremen.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta won over Haas by giving him a guided tour of the Zingonia training ground.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies