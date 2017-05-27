Quagliarella: 'I see myself at Napoli...'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella thanked Napoli fans for their messages and joked he sees himself in Maurizio Sarri’s team “on the bench.”

The native Neapolitan only wore the Azzurri jersey for one season, from 2009-10, and the local fans saw his departure for Juventus as a betrayal.

Only recently did he reveal that he had to leave Naples because of a five-year stalker nightmare and the ultras sent messages of peace.

“Everything the Napoli fans and the people of Naples have given me over the last few months is stronger than what I had to live through at the time,” the 34-year-old Sampdoria striker said in Il Mattino newspaper.

“On March 12, when the Napoli fans unveiled that banner, it felt like I was wearing the Azzurri shirt once again. It was moving. The night before, we had won the second Genoa Derby, the day after I was sitting in front of the TV and suddenly felt like I was back at the San Paolo.”

Does Quagliarella see himself at the current Napoli squad?

“Yes, on the bench!” he laughed. “Napoli are consolidating a journey on a psychological, tactical and technical level. You can have everything straight away in football, but building over time is what really brings results.

“Napoli are achieving results through spectacular football.”

