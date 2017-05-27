Raiola: 'No Milan-Donnarumma war'

By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola claims the media “are trying to create war between me and Milan” over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract.

The goalkeeper’s current deal runs to June 2018, as that was the limit when he signed it aged 17, but now he is negotiating his first adult contract.

Multiple newspapers today insist Rossoneri directors threatened to leave Donnarumma in the stands for all of next season unless he signs a new agreement by June 30.

“Nobody said Gigio doesn’t want to renew with Milan,” Raiola told Radio Deejay this morning.

“I don’t think the Milan directors said such a thing (about leaving him in the stands) either. I think they are just trying to create war between me and Milan.

“After international duty, Gigio will go on vacation, then we’ll see what happens. We are talking to Milan, we’ll see.

“We will evaluate certain things and there will be others to evaluate too. I don’t take anyone away as a free agent.”

It’s reported Raiola has turned down the offer of wages worth €3.5m per year in order to shop around for better deals from Manchester City or Manchester United.

“Obviously this is a difficult situation. I have to look after the interests of Donnarumma without letting myself be influenced by the public and journalists. I have to find the best solution for him.

“We are evaluating many things and the evaluation process is not over. It’s still early to decide Donnarumma’s future. I don’t understand why he has to decide a year-and-a-half from the end of his contract.”

