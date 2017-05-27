Bonaventura back, Deulofeu done

By Football Italia staff

Giacomo Bonaventura returns from injury, but Gerard Deulofeu has already played his last game in a Milan jersey.

The Rossoneri visit Cagliari on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Alessio Romagnoli, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio do not make the trip.

Neither does Deulofeu, so as his loan from Barcelona via Everton will not be extended or made permanent, the Spaniard has played his last game for Milan.

The good news is that Jack Bonaventura returns to the squad for the first time since suffering a serious thigh injury at the end of January.

“He has healed and just needs to get accustomed to being back on the pitch,” Coach Vincenzo Montella told Milan TV.

“He will continue working over the next few days, even if the rest of us will go on vacation. I think it’ll be good for him to at least be on the bench again.”

Milan squad for Cagliari: Donnarumma, Guarnone, Storari; Calabria, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata, Zucchetti; Bertolacci, Bonaventura, Mati Fernandez, Gabbia, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Montolivo, Pasalic, Zanellato; Bacca, Cutrone, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more