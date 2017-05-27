Courtois: 'Strikers afraid of Buffon'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois hailed Gianluigi Buffon. “He’s a different category of goalkeeper, brings leadership, experience and that strikers are afraid of him.”

The Belgium international got to see SuperGigi up close at Euro 2016 and meet one of his heroes.

“To see Buffon playing to such a level at this age is great. I'm 25 and he is 14 years older than me. Obviously if I can still play at the level he is in 14 years' time, I will be very satisfied,” Courtois told the Evening Standard newspaper.

“Obviously I hope nothing happens — injuries can always change the future. But I love football, I enjoy being on the training pitch, in the stadium. I guess I will still feel the same in 10 to 15 years' time and I hope in that moment I can still produce and be at this level.

“It's not only his talent and quality, he also brings leadership, experience and that aura which makes strikers afraid of him.

“If you're a great keeper you have that quality. I have it in a way already, but Buffon and Iker Casillas still have something special and are a different category of goalkeeper.”

