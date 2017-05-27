Inter favourites for James Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s €40m bid for Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez is gaining traction, with Mundo Deportivo also confirming the news.

Sportitalia had launched the story over the last few days, but now sources in Spain are backing up that exclusive, with As and Mundo Deportivo adding fuel to the fire.

According to the MD, the deal is more than possible because Suning Group chief Zhang Jindong has a good rapport with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

This has seemingly eased the negotiation process when he was in Madrid in February for talks.

It is a long way off the €75m that Real Madrid paid to sign the Colombian from Monaco in 2014.

Manchester United are the other contenders, but seem to have poured their resources into Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann instead.

