Sousa: 'Fiorentina will remember be'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa believes “Fiorentina fans will remember me” as his two-year tenure comes to an end tomorrow, but does have regrets.

The game with Pescara kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

“I was not here alone in these two years, but with the whole staff, from the kit staff to the medics down to the players,” said Sousa in his Press conference.

“We all have great affection for this side. My rapport with the fans has always been excellent, then they are free to express themselves the way they want and are to be respected.

“Florence isn’t just a game, but many other things. My rapport was not just with the pitch, but everything around it, every day. In any case, I think Fiorentina fans will remember me.

“Are there regrets? The points we dropped and those we deserved to pick up.”

Sousa isn’t the only one leaving now that his contract will expire, as Gonzalo Rodriguez criticised Fiorentina directors in an emotional Press conference yesterday.

“I have great respect for him and can only thank Gonzalo. Tomorrow we’ll try to win and finish off the season well. I can confirm Bartlomiej Dragowski and Riccardo Saponara will play.”

