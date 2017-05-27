U20: Italy through with Japan draw

By Football Italia staff

Italy fumbled a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Japan, but still qualified for the Under-20 World Cup Round of 16 in second place behind Uruguay.

The Azzurrini needed a point to ensure their passage to the knockout rounds after a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay and win over South Africa.

It was a stunning start for Alberigo Evani’s men in South Korea, as Riccardo Orsolini came sliding on to a smart Andrea Favilli pass at the back post to open the scoring within three minutes.

Moments later, Giuseppe Panico doubled their tally on a free kick routine, the set play chipped up for him to run into space and sweep into the far bottom corner.

However, Japan pulled one back when Ritsu Doan sprung the offside trap at full stretch to meet a ball over the top and almost completed their comeback before half-time, but Zaccagno was alert.

Doan did get the equaliser after the restart, running through the heart of the Italian defence to flick the finish past uncertain Zaccagno from point-blank range.

In the final couple of minutes, news filtered through that Uruguay and South Africa were drawing 0-0. At this point, it was calculated that a draw would send Japan through anyway as one of the best third-placed teams, so the Azzurri were allowed to simply pass it around without any opposition or pressing.

Japan 2-2 Italy

Orsolini 3 (I), Panico 7 (I), Doan 22, 50 (J)

Japan U20: Kojima; Fujitani, Nakayama, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Hatsuse; Doan, Miyoshi, Endo, Sakai; Ogawa

Italy U20: Zaccagno; Romagna, Coppolaro, Sernicola, Pezzella; Pessina, Cassata, Mandragora, Orsolini (Bifulco 81); Favilli, Panico (Ghiglione 66)

Ref: Grisha (EGY)

