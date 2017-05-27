Spalletti: 'Totti not enough for Roma'

Luciano Spalletti complained that Francesco Totti “is used” by the media to create tension. “He is not enough for Roma to win and he knows that.”

This will be the final game for Totti, but also likely the last on the Roma bench for the Coach.

“Tomorrow Totti will play a good chunk of the game, the most important part, in my view,” replied Spalletti when asked if the captain would start.

“I’ve been fortunate to appreciate him not just during the game, but seeing the quality of his foot and realising only later the genius with which he reads the game and chooses the passes you didn’t see coming. I’ve been on that touchline to watch him score many goals.

“Now we have to wait and see what he feels like doing, because he is yet to express himself. I want to hear him talk, I want to hear him seem happy about the decision for his future.

“The memory that ties me to Francesco the most is of the quality of this player and the character he shows when stepping on to the field. His pace, technique, physicality and all are important for a player, but character is fundamental.

“When you are in a situation where everyone makes you feel uncomfortable, you take the situation in hand and say give me the ball and I’ll show you… It takes responsibility off the shoulders of others, he takes the team on his back.

“What irritated me? Nothing. There were times when I didn’t agree with his positions, but in this case I think all of us are at fault, because we created this great player who can cover any situation and anything that is said about him, because he is Totti.

“In some cases, he needs to get to understand more, because being captain of a team at times means donating all of yourself to others. He probably has done it and would do it, but the others didn’t get the message.

“He was always put at the forefront of any performance, perhaps annulling the quality of another player, but for a club, Coach and fans, it should be Roma who win.

“Totti has won a great deal, but he alone is not enough and he knows that. We’re here again saying that Roma haven’t won silverware.

“Of course, you will take all this and make it look as if I’m angry with Totti. I use the principle of you and me, but you turn it into ‘Totti and me.’

“A Coach has to deal with 20 players, a whole locker room, not just one. There was a time when Totti missed six penalties in a row. I went to other players and asked if they wanted to take the kick, but they all said no, they wouldn’t when Francesco was there. Penalties make a big difference in the long run to the points. If you miss 100 and still insist on taking them, that’s not fair to the group.

“Totti is a gift that has been given to football. However, he has also been at times used in a way that is not right. Certain headlines and front pages use Totti to create stories and situations.”

The tactician has been heavily linked with Inter and his contract expires on June 30, but shrugged off questions on his own future.

“We need to go all the way and finish everything we’ve been working towards for a year. We must all be concentrated on this victory, as these three points are fundamental for this party, otherwise it’s Napoli who will be celebrating. They’re in great shape and will probably beat Sampdoria, they certainly won’t give up to the last minute.

“I said if I don’t win, then I’ll leave, because at that moment the team needed me to take on responsibility. People always try to introduce some poison until we start biting each other. We have to all work in the same direction, which is to make Roma great.”

Their campaign is not over yet, because they need to beat Genoa in order to be sure of second place and that automatic Champions League spot.

“The biggest danger is that our heads will drift to a different issue, one just as sparkling and important, but lose sight of the primary objective. Otherwise what kind of a party would it be without the three points?

“So we need to play in the right way and exhibit our strength, our mentality, that fuel that took us to this position. In every game, you start from scratch. When we get accustomed to winning, it becomes more of a ‘we’ than a ‘me, me always me’.

“If every time you win a match, the squad feels that they have to start from scratch and build it all up again, prove themselves all over again, that is the fundamental mentality for a winning team.

“This squad might’ve disappointed at times, but it never betrayed. We can trust these players. This is a squad worthy of Roma.”

